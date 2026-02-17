'Fun-reel' frenzy snatched my son's dreams, says Dwarka crash victim's mother

NEW DELHI: In a voice choked with grief and anger, a single mother who had raised her only child said on Tuesday that a "fun reel" -- a reckless stunt for social media fame -- has crushed not just her 23-year-old son but all the dreams that she had built around him.

Sahil Dhaneshra, a final-semester BBA student who had to drop out of college due to financial constraints, was on his way to work on February 3 when a Sports Utility Vehicle (Mahindra Scorpio N), allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy with his sister seated next to him, collided head-on with his motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

The SUV later also collided with a stationary taxi, injuring its driver.

Standing amid his pictures and medals in her son's bedroom, Inna Makan pointed to motivational quotes still written on the wall -- "Obsession is going to beat talent every time" and "Dream discipline."

"My son believed in hard work, not short cuts," Makan told PTI Videos.

She said someone else's fun reel has taken her son's life away and, along with it, all the dreams she had for her child.