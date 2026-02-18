Dwarka crash accused dad to be booked under MV Act

NEW DELHI: The father of the minor who was driving the SUV that hit and killed a motorcycle-borne youth in Dwarka on February 3 will be chargesheeted under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, police said on Tuesday.

According to the victim’s mother, a single parent, her 23-year-old son, Sahil Dhaneshra, was in the final semester of BBA, and was all set to fly abroad. He had already received a call letter.

While demanding justice for Sahil, the woman, Inna Makan, said that the incident cannot be brushed away as a mistake and cannot just be called an accident. Her son died as the accused, with his sister in the car, was driving recklessly. Fighting back tears, she said her son’s room has several motivational quotes, including “2025 will be my year, $1,000,000 year”.

Police said the incident took place on February 3. The youth riding a motorcycle was killed, and a cab driver got injured after an SUV rammed into their vehicles in the Dwarka area. Police got information about the incident at 11.57 am near Lal Bahadur Shastri College.

“He was barely 200 metres away from his workplace when the Scorpio hit him. His sister was sitting in the passenger seat, and they were making reels. The reels clearly show how fast he driving,” Makan told mediapersons.

Police said initially, the boy claimed that he was 19 years old, but during verification of documents, his age was found to be 17 years.