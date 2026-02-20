Delhi biker death: PWD mandates safety steps after accident

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the fatal Janak Puri accident involving a biker that was reportedly caused by an unbarricaded section of the road dug up by the Delhi Jal Board, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Thursday issued fresh instructions mandating strict building and construction safety measures.

In a circular titled ‘Mandatory Building Safety Measures During Construction Works - Prevention of Accidents and Fixing Accountability,’ the PWD stressed that public safety must be treated as a “paramount priority.” The department warned that any lapse or negligence in adopting the prescribed safety norms during construction or excavation work would invite serious legal and disciplinary action.

As per the directive, all current and future foundation excavation & construction activities must be properly barricaded.

Regular checks

In view of the risk, the PWD further instructed regular inspections and continuous monitoring.