Students clash with Delhi University admin over ban order

NEW DELHI: Members of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), along with two other Left student groups, gathered at the Arts Faculty gate of the University of Delhi on Thursday to hold a press conference against a recent prohibitory order issued by the university administration.

The order, issued on February 17, imposes a month-long blanket ban on all forms of public gatherings and meetings across the campus.

Students had assembled peacefully to address the media and urge the administration to revoke what they termed an “undemocratic” directive. However, the situation escalated when security personnel barricaded the gathering.

According to participants, posters were torn down, organisers were pushed aside. Several guards reportedly surrounded the group and prevented them from recording the incident.

DU unit in-charge of AIDSO, condemned the order, calling it a direct attack on democratic space within the university. She warned that students would intensify their agitation if the ban is not revoked.