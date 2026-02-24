Delhi: Security up amid hoax bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Several establishments in the Capital, including the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Assembly, Red Fort and two prominent schools, received bomb threat emails on Monday, prompting the authorities to check the premises thoroughly before declaring it to be a hoax.

Delhi Assembly Speaker and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey also received similar threat emails.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pandey wrote, “Today, I received a bomb threat on my personal email ID, and since the matter was related to public safety, I have immediately forwarded the email to @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice for their review and necessary action.”

According to officials, the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan, Air Force Bal Bharti School in the Lodhi Road area and the Delhi Assembly & its Speaker had received bomb threats from the Khalistan National Army.

The emails warned of a blast at the Delhi Army School campus at 1.11 pm, the Vidhan Sabha at 3.11 pm and Red Fort at 9.11 am. Police, along with other authorities, promptly reached the spots and vacated them. Bomb disposal squads conducted a search but found nothing suspicious. According to the police, they are trying to trace the IP address through which the threat was issued.