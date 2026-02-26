Delhi

‘Delhi belongs to all of us’: Gupta condemns attack on woman from Northeast

Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday condemned the incident involving three women from Northeast who recently faced racial abuses and threats by a couple in Malviya Nagar.

“Delhi belongs to everyone. Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits,” Gupta said, warning further, “Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost. We are all one.”

Later in the day, the chief minister met with the three northeastern women.

