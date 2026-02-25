Delhi couple arrested for alleged racial abuse against Arunachal women

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a married couple for allegedly hurling racial slurs at three of her neighbours from the Northeast in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh Priya Singh, were taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, Ruby Jain allegedly hurled abusive and derogatory remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

The police have invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR against the arrested woman.

They said the case was initially registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, invoking charges of criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups.

"The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after SC-ST Act added and is being closely supervised by senior officials," the police said in a statement.