'Agencies repeatedly claimed Kejriwal, Sisodia destroyed evidence': Delhi BJP after liquor scam verdict

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the recent judgment of the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi liquor scam case clearly indicates a lack of evidence.

He added that the investigating agency has repeatedly maintained that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were involved in destroying evidence.

He added that details regarding SIM cards and mobile phones that were allegedly destroyed have not been provided to date, and this has also been mentioned in today’s decision.

Sachdeva said that Kejriwal still does not have answers to key questions.

He questioned why the excise policy was withdrawn soon after the investigation began, if it was appropriate in the first place.

He also asked what the objective was behind increasing the commission percentage for contractors. Further, he sought to know why a “buy one, get one free” scheme was introduced.