'Agencies repeatedly claimed Kejriwal, Sisodia destroyed evidence': Delhi BJP after liquor scam verdict

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that the recent judgment of the Rouse Avenue Court in the Delhi liquor scam case clearly indicates a lack of evidence.
He added that the investigating agency has repeatedly maintained that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were involved in destroying evidence.
He added that details regarding SIM cards and mobile phones that were allegedly destroyed have not been provided to date, and this has also been mentioned in today’s decision.
Sachdeva said that Kejriwal still does not have answers to key questions.
He questioned why the excise policy was withdrawn soon after the investigation began, if it was appropriate in the first place.
He also asked what the objective was behind increasing the commission percentage for contractors. Further, he sought to know why a “buy one, get one free” scheme was introduced.
He alleged that the AAP Supremo is corrupt and claimed that there is no proof to establish his innocence. He also stated that the people of Delhi had already delivered their verdict after the Assembly elections by removing him from power, thereby accepting that Kejriwal is corrupt.
Sachdeva further accused Kejriwal of attempting to gain public sympathy by appearing before the media and “acting emotional,” which, he claimed, reflects his political theatrics.
He alleged that it was this same “theatrics” through which Satyendar Jain was portrayed as deserving of the highest honours.
He added that the liquor issue is not the only matter. There is a long list of alleged scams, he said, in which Kejriwal has been clearly exposed as corrupt.