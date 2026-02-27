'Will quit politics if BJP wins even 10 seats': Kejriwal dares PM Modi to hold fresh Delhi polls after clean chit

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday dismissed the CBI chargesheet in the Delhi Excise Policy ‘scam’ case, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call fresh elections in the national capital.

He further said that he will quit politics if the ruling party wins more than 10 seats.

Addressing a press briefing at the party headquarters, the AAP chief slammed the BJP, claiming that they hatched a conspiracy after seeing that the people of Delhi were happy with the party’s work and that it could not be defeated.

“They knew the people of Delhi were happy with our work and that they had no ground to stand on when it came to the politics of performance. So they hatched a conspiracy,” he said.

“The public knows that Kejriwal is honest, so they attacked my honesty. The public knows that the Aam Aadmi Party is honest, so they targeted the party’s integrity,” he added.

He further said that the BJP conspired to finish off AAP by claiming that “Kejriwal is dishonest”.

“They accused me of a liquor scam, of taking money, of siphoning off Rs 100 crore. I have earned nothing in my life except honesty and respect. I have not earned a single illegal penny. I am not like them,” he said, adding that he has earned only honesty, and that is what the BJP wanted to destroy.

The AAP Supremo said that for the past four years, the ED, the CBI and all central agencies were used to level what was called a liquor scam against the party.