Delhi Assembly stalled twice over dog-counting row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly was adjourned twice on the second day of the Winter Session on Tuesday amid uproar by ruling BJP MLAs, who demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members for allegedly spreading false claims that government school teachers were directed to count stray dogs.

Soon after the House assembled around 11 am, Speaker Vijender Gupta struggled to control the protesting legislators, forcing an adjournment for 30 minutes.

The disruption continued as members of both parties raised slogans, accusing each other of misleading the public.

During the first half of the session, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Assembly premises, targeting AAP national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that Delhi government school teachers were being engaged to count stray dogs.

Holding banners and raising slogans, the BJP legislators demanded a public apology from Kejriwal, terming his claims baseless and insulting.

AAP MLAs also protested inside the House, continuing their attack on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government over air pollution in the national capital. The opposition sought answers on deteriorating air quality, while the ruling party focused its protest on the dog-counting allegation.