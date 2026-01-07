Delhi Assembly stalled twice over dog-counting row

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly was adjourned twice on the second day of the Winter Session on Tuesday amid uproar by ruling BJP MLAs, who demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members for allegedly spreading false claims that government school teachers were directed to count stray dogs.
Soon after the House assembled around 11 am, Speaker Vijender Gupta struggled to control the protesting legislators, forcing an adjournment for 30 minutes.
The disruption continued as members of both parties raised slogans, accusing each other of misleading the public.
During the first half of the session, BJP MLAs staged a protest outside the Assembly premises, targeting AAP national convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks that Delhi government school teachers were being engaged to count stray dogs.
Holding banners and raising slogans, the BJP legislators demanded a public apology from Kejriwal, terming his claims baseless and insulting.
AAP MLAs also protested inside the House, continuing their attack on the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government over air pollution in the national capital. The opposition sought answers on deteriorating air quality, while the ruling party focused its protest on the dog-counting allegation.
BJP MLAs accused Kejriwal and the AAP of insulting teachers and misleading the people of Delhi by spreading what they called “false claims” about the deployment of teachers.
“This is an outright lie. BJP MLAs demand that they apologise immediately, both on the floor of the House and to the nation. That is why we staged the protest,” a BJP MLA said.
Another protesting legislator alleged that AAP leaders had issued a “false order” in the name of the Delhi government, claiming that teachers would be asked to count stray dogs.
“No such order was ever issued. They are misleading the public and insulting teachers. This protest will continue until an apology is tendered. Today, the entire city of Delhi feels ashamed,” the MLA said.
The ruling party also accused Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh of repeatedly spreading misinformation.
“No circular was ever issued. We are protesting against this and demanding that Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the public and to teachers. Sanjay Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party must also tender an apology,” BJP MLAs said.
Guest faculty teacher detained at assembly
A man was detained at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha premises on Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to meet ministers while the House was in session, police said.
The individual, Naveen Dabas, a Budh Vihar resident and a Delhi government guest faculty teacher, entered after showing a government ID and signing the visitors’ register. He told police he wanted to raise policy issues concerning guest teachers. No suspicious material was found, but a precautionary inquiry is underway, said police.