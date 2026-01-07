Demolition drive near Delhi's Faiz Elahi mosque turns violent amid protest by locals; 5 detained, FIR registered

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and detained five people in connection with the violence that erupted during a demolition drive near the century-old Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area, an official said.

Locals protested the demolition and at least five police personnel sustained minor injuries when some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force. Around 20-25 people were involved in the incident, police said.

According to officials, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out demolition on the land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following the directions of the Delhi High Court.

The mosque was not damaged during the drive, an MCD official said.

In a statement, police said that tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd and maintain law and order, after which the situation was brought under control and normalcy restored.

Officials said efforts are underway to identify those involved in the stone-pelting incident. Police are also probing whether the violence was a "pre-planned attempt" to disrupt the demolition drive.

The police said an FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections related to rioting, assault on a public servant, and obstruction of government duty.