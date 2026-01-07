Spontaneous or pre-planned?: Several detained as police probe violence near Delhi mosque, FIR registered

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police registered an FIR and detained several people in connection with the violence that erupted during an anti-encroachment drive near the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area.

At least five police personnel were injured after some people allegedly pelted stones and glass bottles at the force when the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was carrying out a court-mandated demolition on land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard.

MCD officials were carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the Mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi High Court.

The mosque was not damaged during the drive, an MCD official said.

According to a police official, around 20 to 25 people pelted stones at the police, in which five personnel received minor injuries.

Officials said efforts are under way to identify those involved in the stone-pelting incident. Police are also probing whether the violence was spontaneous or a pre-planned attempt to disrupt the demolition drive.

Senior police officers said CCTV footage and video clips circulating on social media are being analysed to identify the miscreants.

Statements of witnesses and detained persons are also being recorded as part of the investigation.

In a statement, police said that tear gas shells were used to disperse the crowd and maintain law and order, after which the situation was brought under control and normalcy restored.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 221/132/121/191(2)/191(3), 223 (A)/ 3(5) of the BNS and 3 PDPP Act-1984.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said MCD scheduled the demolition for the intervening night of January 6 and 7, following which police personnel were mobilised and deployed at the site, PTI reported.