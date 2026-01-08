Owaisi claims portion of Delhi mosque razed, blames 'black Waqf Act', vows to move SC

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that a portion of a Waqf-owned property of a mosque in Delhi was demolished and blamed the "black" Waqf (amendment) Act.

An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday triggered violence as many people hurled stones at police personnel amid a social media post claiming that the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished.

Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells.

"At 1:30 AM, the property of a mosque near Turkaman Gate was razed. It is a Waqf property as per a gazette notification of 1970. The demolition drive is just the beginning after passing the Waqf Act in Parliament. People should understand the happenings in the country and give a strong message to the ruling parties through their votes," Owaisi said addressing a rally on Wednesday for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic polls.

He alleged that the Delhi High Court had passed an incorrect order despite a Gazette notification issued in 1970 declaring the property as Waqf land.

"The High Court decided the title of the mosque when it had no right to do so. The Delhi Waqf Board also failed to take appropriate legal action by not filing a review petition," he said, adding that the matter would now be taken to the Supreme Court.

Owaisi further alleged that the Waqf Act, which he termed a "black law," was being used to seize Muslim religious properties.

"This law was made by PM Narendra Modi with the support of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Chandrababu Naidu. It is being used to snatch our mosques and graveyards. What happened in Delhi is only the beginning," he said.

He appealed to voters in Maharashtra to oppose Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, DeputyCMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in the upcoming civic body elections on January 15.

"People must vote against those responsible for this Act and stand with AIMIM if they want to protect their religious places," he said.