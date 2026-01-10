Naval officers recall Indian Navy's 1971 operation against Pakistan at New Delhi book fair

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy's 1971 operation against Pakistan was a covert one, carried out by 432 volunteers who underwent strenuous training to emerge as Naval Commandos, officers shared on Saturday during the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026.

The covert operation occupied the centrestage during a panel discussion at Bharat Mandapam during the nine-day fair, themed 'Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75'.

Navy veteran Commander Vijai Kapil, Sandeep Unnithan, who authored Operation X – The untold story of India’s covert naval war in East Pakistan 1971 along with Captain M N R Sawant, and Commander Neeraj Vashisth were the participants.

Commander Kapil, a key player in the covert operation, relived the secrecy and the planning behind the operation. "We began our preparations for 'Operation Jackpot' by April 1971 itself, though we launched our first attack on the morning of August 15. It was the biggest coordinated waterborne attack ever and damaged the shipping in Pakistan. More than 400 volunteers were trained and transformed into water-borne combatants," he said.

Reliving other key operations, victories and losses in its aftermath during 1971 in the run up to the war, the Vir Chakra awardee said, "'Operation Jackpot' was followed by 'Operation Hotpants' on November 10, 'Operation Force Alfa', then an air offensive by INS Vikrant on Eastern Seaboard, the sinking of PNS Ghazi off Vishakapatnam harbour, the loss of INS Khukri, loss of Alize aircraft and finally 'Operations Trident' and 'Python' on December 4 and 8 respectively.”