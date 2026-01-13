Assailants open fire in two loactions in Delhi; Bishnoi gang claims one attack

NEW DELHI: Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly fired three to four rounds in the air outside a house in West Vinod Nagar in east Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, police said, adding that the incident may be linked to an extortion threat received by the homeowner.

The incident was reported around 12 am, they said, adding that the firing took place outside the residence of Jitender Gupta.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The firing may be linked to a similar incident outside a gym in Paschim Vihar, where a purported social media post surfaced in which Lawrence Bishnoi gang members took responsibility, a senior police officer said, adding that they are verifying the facts.

In that incident, the complainant alleged that he had received an Internet-based audio call from an unknown international number on September 27, 2025.

The caller allegedly identified himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 5 crore within eight days, threatening dire consequences if the demand was not met, the police said.

A PCR call was received regarding the firing by two bike-borne persons.