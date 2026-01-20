Delhi

Fact-finding team alleges ‘Bulldozer Raj’ in Delhi's Turkman Gate area

The team described the demolitions as an instance of “lawlessness and state repression” and linked them to what it termed a broader pattern of “Bulldozer Raj” under the BJP-led governments.
MCD carried out the removal of alleged encroachments around the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid near Turkman Gate, on January 9, 2026 in New Delhi.
NEW DELHI: A joint fact-finding team comprising members of CPI (ML), AICCTU, AISA, AIPWA and AILAJ visited Delhi’s Turkman Gate area to enquire into reports of large-scale arrests and alleged rights violations following recent demolition drives in the locality.

According to the team, the demolition targeted parts of the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid complex, which locals said included not only a place of worship but also utility spaces, a tuition centre, a community hall and a small clinic.

The team alleged that police action went beyond assisting the demolition and involved intimidation, detentions and arrests, including of minors. Such detentions, they said, were part of a wider strategy, enabling the police to show arrests in alleged riot-related cases.

The report has also raised questions about the role of the Waqf Board, alleging internal administrative failures.

