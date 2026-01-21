Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ despite slight improvement

DELHI: Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning but remained in the “very poor” category, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
The city’s AQI on Tuesday morning had stood at 395, also in the “very poor” category, CPCB data showed.
Of all the monitoring stations reporting data, 30 recorded “very poor” air quality, while eight fell in the “poor” category, according to CPCB data from the Sameer app.
Jahangirpuri recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 390.
Under the CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 “moderate”, 201 to 300 “poor”, 301 to 400 “very poor”, and 401 to 500 “severe”.
Meanwhile, weather conditions offered little relief.
The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Station-specific data indicated minimum temperatures of 8.8°C at Palam, 9°C at Ridge, 8°C at Ayanagar, and 7.6°C at Lodhi Road, while Safdarjung recorded the lowest minimum at 7.2°C.
The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 24°C, accompanied by moderate fog.