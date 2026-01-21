Delhi air quality remains ‘very poor’ despite slight improvement

DELHI: Delhi’s air quality showed a marginal improvement on Wednesday morning but remained in the “very poor” category, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 339 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The city’s AQI on Tuesday morning had stood at 395, also in the “very poor” category, CPCB data showed.

Of all the monitoring stations reporting data, 30 recorded “very poor” air quality, while eight fell in the “poor” category, according to CPCB data from the Sameer app.