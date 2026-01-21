Shalimar Bagh RWA murder: Delhi LoP Atishi meets victim’s family on CM’s turf

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Tuesday met the family of slain RWA president Rachna Yadav and criticised the BJP government over the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the national capital.

Rachna Yadav, 44, was shot at point-blank range near her residence in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on January 10. The attack took place shortly before she was to depose in court as the main eyewitness in her husband’s murder case. She later succumbed to her injuries.

“What is the point of having a ‘triple-engine’ government when an eyewitness to her husband’s murder is gunned down outside her home in broad daylight?” Atishi said.