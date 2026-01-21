On Day One, Nitin Nabin visits temples, gurudwara in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Nitin Nabin, who has taken charge as the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), visited several temples and the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi on Tuesday morning to offer prayers.

Accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva and Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Nabin began his visit at the Jhandewala temple.

He later offered prayers at the Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg and the Prachin Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place before paying obeisance at the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, the BJP said in a statement.

Nabin officially took charge as the BJP national president after being elected unopposed. He had filed his nomination papers on Monday, and no other candidate entered the fray.