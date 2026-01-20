'Every worker is a soldier of nation-building': BJP's new national president Nitin Nabin
NEW DELHI: Describing the BJP as a movement rather than a mere political organisation, the party's newly elected national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said, "the organisation is not merely a system but a sacred tradition."
In a social media post written shortly after his appointment as the BJP's national president, Nitin expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing president J P Nadda, senior leaders and party cadre.
"We will remain steadfast in our effort with complete unity and commitment to realise the resolve given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to build a developed India," Nabin said.
To Nadda, he promised, "It is my shared resolve to carry forward that same organisational tradition. The BJP is the only party in the country where it is not necessary to belong to any particular family to hold major positions and great responsibilities."
Highlighting the BJP’s emphasis on grassroots workers, Nabin said, "Here, being an ordinary worker is the greatest qualification. In this very organisation, a person from an ordinary family can become the country’s Prime Minister, and an ordinary worker can rise to a responsibility like national president."
He added that reaching such responsibility after rising through the organisation from the grassroots was both a privilege and a responsibility for him.
"This has been possible due to the unwavering trust and immense support of the party’s elders and crores of workers. This is the soul of the BJP, and this is what fundamentally distinguishes it from other political parties," he said.
Reflecting on the party’s ideological journey, Nabin said the BJP’s path has been guided by the sacrifices and ideas of its stalwarts. He drew upon the works of Dr Shayama Prasad Mukharjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay’s concept of integral humanism, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ideals, all leading up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Nabin claimed that every step of the BJP has been driven by a 'Nation First' idealogy.
Touching upon the party’s approach to changing electoral dynamics, he said the BJP has consistently placed its faith in Yuva-Shakti.
"This trust has not remained confined to mere slogans. It is consistently evident in organisation’s structure, decision-making processes, and leadership building. Politics is not a 100-meter race but a marathon. A 100-meter race tests speed, whereas a marathon tests stamina. Therefore, youth need to stay grounded on the field of politics with patience," he said in what appears keeping the youth in his concerns.
Praising the contribution of leaders and workers in building the party, Nabin urged cadres to remain connected to the ground.
"Every BJP worker is not just a worker; but soldiers of nation-building. Your struggle, your loyalty, and your hard work are for the strongest foundation for India’s bright future. Our goal is clear- to make India a developed nation by 2047 and fulfil PM Modi’s resolves," he said.
He acknowledged the long road ahead while expressing confidence in the party’s ethos.
"I know this journey is long and challenges will come, but a BJP worker never wavers, because he practices not the politics of power but the politics of service and resolve," he asserted.