'Every worker is a soldier of nation-building': BJP's new national president Nitin Nabin

NEW DELHI: Describing the BJP as a movement rather than a mere political organisation, the party's newly elected national president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday said, "the organisation is not merely a system but a sacred tradition."

In a social media post written shortly after his appointment as the BJP's national president, Nitin expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, outgoing president J P Nadda, senior leaders and party cadre.

"We will remain steadfast in our effort with complete unity and commitment to realise the resolve given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to build a developed India," Nabin said.

To Nadda, he promised, "It is my shared resolve to carry forward that same organisational tradition. The BJP is the only party in the country where it is not necessary to belong to any particular family to hold major positions and great responsibilities."