School fee issue to be settled in next meet of higher officials, govt tells SC

NEW DELHI: While hearing a petition challenging a new law that regulates fees in schools in the capital, the Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned it to February 2.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Vijay Bishnoi deferred the matter after Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi government, informed the court that a meeting was held with the higher officials and another meeting is required to settle the issues.

On January 19, the Supreme Court had questioned the timing of the enforcement of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, noting that it was brought into force midway through the academic year.

The apex court was hearing petitions filed by associations of private unaided schools challenging the act and its subsequent rules.

The Delhi government had recently notified the Act, which lays down detailed provisions on permissible fee heads, accounting practices and restrictions on additional charges, while prohibiting capitation fees and any other collection beyond what is approved under the law.

The high court had on January 8 refused to stay a notification directing private schools in the national capital to constitute fee regulation committees but extended the time for setting up such panels from January 10 to January 20. It also said the last date for submission of the fee proposed by school managements to the committees should also be extended from January 25 to February 5.