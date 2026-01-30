Delhi to set up Tourism Board to shed ‘transit city’ tag: Minister Kapil Mishra

CHENNAI: Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra stated that in a bid to convert Delhi from a transit city into a destination city, the Delhi government is setting up a unified Tourism Board to streamline permissions, cut costs and build experiences.

Speaking on the topic ' Dilli ka Dil Dekho: The Seven Histories of the Capital City' at the Travel summit on Friday, organised by The New Indian Express, Mishra said the Board will bring together agencies such as the Delhi Development Authority, municipal bodies and the Delhi government to streamline permissions and processes.

"Nearly 60 per cent of travellers land in Delhi, but many stay here for barely an hour before heading to Agra, Jaipur, Dehradun or Rishikesh,” Mishra said.

Despite having more than 1,200 protected monuments, the capital has failed to convert its heritage into meaningful visitor experiences, he said.

“That number looks impressive on paper, but even iconic sites like the Red Fort or Qutub Minar do not offer an attractive or immersive experience today,” he said.

Mishra said tourism has shifted away from conventional sightseeing.

“People now travel for experiences. Families choose one destination, stay longer and return with memories. Cities like Delhi have not been able to create those experiences,” he said.