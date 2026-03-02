Arvind Kejriwal back to politics, predicts downfall of BJP

NEW DELHI: Forty-eight hours after being discharged by a Delhi court in the liquor policy case, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, claiming that the countdown of the BJP’s removal from power has begun.

Referring to the March 27 verdict in the liquor policy case, he said the court had upheld that he is “kattar imaandaar” (staunchly honest) despite repeated corruption charges.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said, “The day before yesterday a Delhi court delivered a historic verdict in favour of the people of Delhi and the people of the country. I want to congratulate the people of Delhi and the country for this historic decision. Today there is such an atmosphere of fear in the country. In such an atmosphere, the judge delivered such a bold verdict. I want to sincerely thank the judge.”

“PM Modi and Amit Shah conspired to trouble and harass the people of Delhi, repeatedly branding me as corrupt and accusing of so-called ‘liquor scam’ in which I supposedly swallowed `100 crore. The judge has now delivered the verdict, making it clear that PM Modi was lying, that Kejriwal is ‘kattar imaandaar’ (staunchly honest), that there is no evidence, and that the entire case is fake. This verdict runs into 600 pages. It is not some casual order but a historic judgment,” the former CM said.