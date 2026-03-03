High security in diplomatic zones in Delhi as Iran supremo’s death stirs uproar

NEW DELHI: Security has been increased in the national capital, with the Delhi Police stepping up patrolling in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, especially near the embassies of the United States and Israel, in view of the protest that erupted following the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, officials said on Monday.

The move came after protests erupted across the country on Sunday expressing grief and anger over the killing of Khamenei. Meanwhile, the protests at Jantar Mantar and Jamia Nagar remained peaceful.

The Iran supremo was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during coordinated attacks by Israel and the United States. Iranian state media confirmed his death on Sunday.

A poster, commemorating the death of Khamenei, was found pasted outside the Iran Cultural House at Tilak Marg in central Delhi.

According to the officials, extra security personnel have been deployed across the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, with heightened vigil particularly near the US and Israeli embassies.