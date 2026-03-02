HIGHLIGHTS | Iran conflict: Drone attack on US Embassy in Riyadh

On Monday, the Middle East crisis intensified following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks, marking the third day of high-intensity military operations.

Iran Red Crescent said that 555 people killed in Iran since the start of the war three days ago.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that military operations against Iran are likely to last four to five weeks but warned that he was prepared “to go far longer than that,” as the conflict in the Middle East intensified with widening attacks and mounting casualties across the region.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a press conference, said Washington did not start the conflict with Iran but will “finish it” under President Donald Trump.

The wife of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was injured in US-Israeli attack, has succumbed to her injuries, according to Iran's Rasnim news agency.

In a major development today, QatarEnergy halts LNG production after Iranian drones targeted Saudi Arabia's massive Ras Tanura refinery on the Gulf coast.

A Saudi defence ministry spokesman said two drones had targeted the refinery and been intercepted, according to a statement posted by the Saudi Press Agency on X.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their missile attacks have targeted the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the headquarters of the Israeli air force commander.

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, has claimed that US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site.

Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog IAEA urged "utmost retraint" saying that the situation the the Middle East was "very concerning".

Earlier in the day, multiple American warplanes crashed in Kuwait but their crew survived, Kuwait's defence ministry said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has tried to justify the coordinated attacks with Israel on Iran since Saturday as driven by self-defence.