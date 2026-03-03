Supreme Court orders CBI probe into DLF Gurugram project irregularities

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has directed a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities surrounding DLF’s residential project “The Primus DLF Garden City” in Gurugram, observing that the issues flagged may be “just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.”

The top court passed the directions while hearing a batch of appeals filed by homebuyers—Swarnpreet Kaur and others—against DLF Home Developers Ltd., in connection with an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC).

“We make it clear that any person or authority, whomsoever required, shall assist the CBI. The Director, CBI, may constitute an appropriate team specifically for the above purpose. Such team shall discharge its duties independently of any fetter, as officers of this Court, under the overall supervision and control of the Director.

Time spent on such work shall be counted as full-time duty for the CBI officers so nominated. The Director, CBI, may place on record the findings and progress of the inquiry on or before April 25, 2026. These cases be listed next on April 28, 2026, at 2 PM,” said the Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan.

The Court further observed that the issue may only be the tip of the proverbial iceberg. “We are hard-pressed to reckon that it may be only a one-off incident. We are more concerned because if such instances occur in the organised real estate sector, one can well imagine the plight of ordinary consumers,” it said.