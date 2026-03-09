Excise policy case: Delhi HC says it will stay trial court's remarks against CBI officials

While hearing the revision plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the discharge of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the liquor policy case, the Delhi High Court on Monday said it would stay the operation of the "prejudicial" remarks by the trial court on the CBI officials.

The court sought the stand of Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and others on the CBI's plea against their discharge. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the CBI's petition for hearing on March 16.

The court said it would pass an order asking the trial court to defer proceedings to a later date in the connected money laundering case probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta urged the court to decide the CBI's plea finally by fixing a time schedule for hearing.

He contended that the trial court order discharging Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case was perverse and "turned the criminal law on its head".