Delhi biker death: Police arrest Jal Board contractor from Udaipur

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the Delhi Jal Board contractor following the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri.

A senior police officer said that main contractor Himanshu Gupta was arrested in Udaipur, Rajasthan, early Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of February 5 and 6 when 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home from his office in Rohini. He worked at the call centre of a private bank.

An eyewitness, Vipin Singh, stated that he was returning home in Sagarpur in his car after attending a relative’s wedding in Rohini when he saw a motorcycle fall into the pit. He went ahead and informed a guard, who later informed Yogesh, the contractor’s labourer present there.

When Yogesh looked down, he saw that the motorcycle’s headlight was on and the biker was trapped.

At 12:22 am, as later confirmed through mobile records, Yogesh informed his owner, Prajapati, whp reached the spot in his car within 15–20 minutes.

Despite knowing the biker was trapped in the pit, Yogesh and Prajapati did not inform anyone.

Later, at 8 am, a PCR call was received, after which police came to know about the incident.