HC stays ‘erroneous’ remarks against CBI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the adverse observations made by a trial court against the CBI and its investigating officer in its verdict discharging 23 accused, including Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that several observations made by the trial court appear “erroneous” and needed consideration.
The judge also directed the trial court to postpone its hearing in the related money laundering case until the HC decides on the CBI’s revision plea.
The judge passed the directions while hearing the CBI’s plea. She also issued notices to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha, and others on the CBI plea, directing them to file their replies by March 16, when the court will further hear the matter.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on behalf of the CBI, claimed that the trial court order discharging Kejriwal and Sisodia was "perverse" and "turned the criminal law on its head". Mehta claimed that the trial court passed "an order of acquittal" in favour of Kejriwal, Sisodia and others "without a trial".