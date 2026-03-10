HC stays ‘erroneous’ remarks against CBI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the adverse observations made by a trial court against the CBI and its investigating officer in its verdict discharging 23 accused, including Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy case. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that several observations made by the trial court appear “erroneous” and needed consideration.

The judge also directed the trial court to postpone its hearing in the related money laundering case until the HC decides on the CBI’s revision plea.