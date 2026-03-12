Blaze rips through Delhi's Matiala slum cluster, 80 shanties gutted; no casualties

NEW DELHI: At least 80 shanties were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster near the fish market in Matiala area of southwest Delhi, police said. No casualties have been reported in the incident, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding the blaze in the jhuggi cluster and adjoining waste material warehouses was received at 11.54 pm on Wednesday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were launched.

Police said a PCR call about the blaze in the Mansaram Park area was received at the Bindapur police station at 11.57 pm.

Local police teams reached the spot and assisted in evacuating residents from the cluster.

"All inhabitants of the shanties were safely evacuated, and the fire brigade was called to the spot," Deputy Commissioners of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

Fire officials said the blaze had spread across an area of nearly four acres, prompting authorities to deploy a large number of firefighting vehicles.

More than 23 fire tenders were initially pressed into service, while police said the number of fire engines rose to about 28 during the operation.

"After several hours of intensive firefighting efforts, the fire was brought under control around 3 am on Thursday.

Cooling operations are underway to prevent any fresh flare-ups," the DCP said, adding that around 80 shanties were gutted.