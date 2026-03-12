Two Chhenu gang members held, one wanted in Rajasthan theft

NEW DELHI: Two alleged members of the infamous Chhenu gang, one of whom was wanted in a cash and jewellery burglary case in Rajasthan, were arrested in the national capital. Two illegal firearms, five live cartridges and a car were seized from their possession, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Rashid alias Sonu and Fahim alias Danny, both residents of Trilokpuri. On March 5, police received a tip-off that an interstate gang of robbers and thieves, who had recently joined the Chhenu gang, was planning to commit a crime near Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar, a senior police officer said.

On the intervening night of March 5 and 6, police intercepted a car bearing a Jammu and Kashmir registration number near Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Raghubir Nagar. Two occupants of the car, identified as Rashid and Fahim, allegedly tried to flee but were overpowered after a brief scuffle, DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

During questioning, both the accused admitted that they had hidden firearms in the car and were looking for a target in the area. Police recovered two loaded pistols and six live cartridges from the vehicle. The car used by the accused was also seized. A case under the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.