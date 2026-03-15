Excise policy case: Kejriwal, Sisodia move SC seeking transfer of case from Delhi HC judge

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his request to transfer the CBI’s appeal against his discharge in the liquor policy case from the bench of Justice Swarana Kant Sharma. They argued the matter may not receive a hearing marked by “impartiality and neutrality”.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya denied Kejriwal’s request to transfer the excise policy case from Justice Sharma to another bench. The Chief Justice told Kejriwal that the petition had been assigned to the judge as per the current roster.

While rejecting the AAP leader’s request, the Chief Justice said any call on recusal had to be taken by the judge. “I however, do not find any reason to transfer the petition by passing an order on the administrative side,” he said. Following this, he moved the apex court.

In the writ petition filed on Sunday, Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court Registrar General’s order, which was issued on the basis of the Chief Justice’s instructions.

The former Delhi chief minister also stated that Justice Sharma had earlier refused bail to many accused in the liquor policy case, and the Supreme Court had later granted them relief.

In his writ petition, he sought transfer on the ground of a “grave, bona fide, and reasonable apprehension that the matter may not receive a hearing marked by impartiality and neutrality.”