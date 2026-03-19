CM Rekha Gupta orders magisterial probe into building fire; announces aid for victims' kin

NEW DELHI: Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire that broke out in a multi-storey residential building in the Palam area of west Delhi on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident to determine the cause of the fire. She also announced financial aid for the victims’ kin.

Calling the incident “heartbreaking,” Gupta assured that the Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in this difficult time.

Announcing relief for the kin, the Chief Minister said that the kin of the deceased adults will receive Rs 10 lakh each, while the kin of deceased minors will be given Rs 5 lakh. Further, Gupta said that those seriously injured in the incident will receive an immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Palam. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their loved ones to bear this irreparable loss,” she tweeted. The Chief Minister said a magisterial probe was under way to ascertain the cause of the fire to prevent another tragedy. She added that the government is fully committed to ensuring relief, support and all the necessary assistance to those affected.

“District Administration, Delhi Fire Service Department & Delhi Police are leading rescue operations. Magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the CM had tweeted earlier in the day.