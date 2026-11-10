Are PUC centres testing or just printing certificates? SC seeks answers from Delhi, three states

NEW DELHI: Everyone in Delhi has a PUC certificate, so does that mean everyone’s vehicle is clean? But the Supreme Court did not think so and wanted clear answers from Delhi and other states and authorities in this regard.

While hearing the air pollution case, the Court recently directed Delhi and three other neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan -- to explain how PUC certification is actually enforced, and how vehicles that do not conform to emission standards are identified, monitored and regulated.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said the sharp increase in vehicular emissions warrants urgent intervention. It directed Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, MCD and Delhi Police to file detailed responses.

The Court wanted to know from the states and the authorities concerned: Are these PUC centres actually testing, or just printing certificates? Are there surprise checks? Are remote sensing devices used? Are ANPR cameras at borders linked to databases to catch over-age vehicles?