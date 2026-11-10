Are PUC centres testing or just printing certificates? SC seeks answers from Delhi, three states

NEW DELHI: Everyone in Delhi has a PUC certificate, so does that mean everyone’s vehicle is clean? But the Supreme Court did not think so and wanted clear answers from Delhi and other states and authorities in this regard.
While hearing the air pollution case, the Court recently directed Delhi and three other neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan -- to explain how PUC certification is actually enforced, and how vehicles that do not conform to emission standards are identified, monitored and regulated.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said the sharp increase in vehicular emissions warrants urgent intervention. It directed Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana, MCD and Delhi Police to file detailed responses.
The Court wanted to know from the states and the authorities concerned: Are these PUC centres actually testing, or just printing certificates? Are there surprise checks? Are remote sensing devices used? Are ANPR cameras at borders linked to databases to catch over-age vehicles?
For years, PUC has become a formality - pay Rs 100, get a certificate, pollute freely. Fake PUCs are rampant. Over-age vehicles get new certificates. Diesel vehicles with tampered filters pass tests, the bench observed.
The Court has now asked for the real picture. It wants the existing regulatory framework, enforcement mechanisms, and action taken against violators.
It also asked about the entry and plying of commercial and non-commercial vehicles from neighbouring states. Many trucks entering Delhi at night are the worst polluters. They come from UP, Haryana and Rajasthan, bypass checks, and leave a trail of black smoke.
The bench noted that stubble burning has substantially declined, but vehicular emissions have risen sharply. Delhi-NCR bears the cumulative burden of traffic from the entire region.
The Court has asked states to respond to CAQM suggestions and the amicus curiae within two weeks. The apex court fixed the matter for further hearing on November 23.
The SC's message is loud and clear, as it said, PUC on paper is not enough. "Show enforcement on the road. Show challans, show impoundments, show denied entries. Otherwise, Delhi will keep choking while files keep moving," said the top court.