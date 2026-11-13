Delhi's AQI drops to 373, but 16 monitoring stations record severe pollution

Delhi's air quality showed some improvement by Friday evening, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 373 at 4 pm from above 400 in the morning. However, the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category as a thick blanket of smog continued to envelop the national capital, reducing visibility and triggering complaints of breathing difficulties among residents.

The city's AQI had entered the 'severe' category in the morning, with the pollution level touching upto 488 before declining through the day. Despite the improvement, 16 of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data were still in the 'severe' category at 4 pm.

The city witnessed hazy conditions throughout the day, with buildings and the skyline obscured by dense grey smog. The sun appeared as a faint disc, while unfavourable weather conditions and weak winds prevented pollutants from dispersing.

Several residents took to social media to report throat irritation, persistent coughing, chest discomfort and breathlessness. Some also complained of respiratory discomfort even while indoors.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data at 4 pm, 16 reported 'severe' air quality, while most of the remaining stations recorded 'very poor' levels. Delhi Cantonment was the only station to register 'moderate' air quality.

IIT-Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 452, followed by North Campus (Delhi University) at 446, Narela and Pusa at 437 each, and Punjabi Bagh at 431.