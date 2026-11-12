Delhi pollution: Transport emissions emerge as leading contributor, farm fires' share dips

The transport sector is expected to remain the largest contributor to Delhi's pollution over the next few days, while the contribution of stubble burning is likely to remain relatively low, according to a revised forecast released on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Decision Support System (DSS) for Delhi, transport emissions are expected to account for around 16 per cent of the city's pollution load on Thursday, while stubble burning is estimated to contribute 8.9 per cent.

The transport sector's contribution is projected to rise to 18.5 per cent on Friday, while the share of stubble burning is expected to decline further to 5.3 per cent. On Saturday, transport emissions are likely to account for 20.5 per cent of the pollution load, while stubble burning's contribution is forecast at 13.29 per cent.

The revised forecast marks a departure from Wednesday's projections, which had indicated a sharp increase in the contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's pollution, with its share expected to reach around 20 per cent on Thursday.

Meanwhile, secondary organic aerosols emerged as the biggest contributor to Delhi's pollution on Wednesday, accounting for 22.7 per cent of the pollution load, closely followed by domestic solid biofuel burning at 22.3 per cent, according to source-apportionment estimates by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).