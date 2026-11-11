Toxic start to winter: Delhi-NCR's pre-Diwali PM2.5 touches 3-year high, says CSE

Delhi-NCR's early-winter air pollution has worsened this year, with the average PM2.5 concentration in the week preceding Diwali touching a three-year high, while vehicular emissions and regional pollution inflow continued to drive the toxic air, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The analysis released on Wednesday said the average PM2.5 concentration during the week before Diwali stood at 236 micrograms per cubic metre, marking a 97 per cent increase from 120 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025 and a 32 per cent rise from 179 micrograms per cubic metre in 2024.

It said pollution levels were generally higher in the pre-winter period this year than in 2025, except for a brief decline in late September due to rainfall.

CSE said the findings highlighted the failure of year-round pollution control measures, with Diwali firecrackers aggravating an already deteriorating situation rather than being the sole cause of the pollution crisis.

"Baseline pollution is higher than in previous years," said Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of research and advocacy at CSE, adding that inadequate emission control across major pollution sources had contributed to the worsening air quality.

The analysis, based on air quality data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), pollution-source contribution estimates from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), crop fire data and traffic analytics from Tom Tom (the geological and mapping technology company that aggregates GPS data), said vehicular transport remained the largest contributor among Delhi's local pollution sources.