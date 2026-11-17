The building is owned by one Surendar Singh, police said, adding that a PCR call about the collapse was received at the Vivek Vihar police station at 10.09 am. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Officials said the 50-year-old building had developed cracks over the years due to vibrations caused by trains passing on a track behind it, before collapsing on Tuesday morning.

The building had gradually weakened over the years as its owner allegedly failed to carry out repairs despite the damage caused by the vibrations, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar said.

"A small portion of the building's overhang (chajja), spread over around 20-22 square yards, collapsed onto the roof of the floor below, triggering the collapse of the entire structure," Kumar said.

Kumar said he had spoken to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the condition of the building.

"According to information received from local residents, there is no possibility of any more people being inside the building. The area is small, and the debris can be cleared manually. We are carrying out the operation.

"Until the debris is completely removed, we cannot rule out the need for further checks. However, as per the information available with us, no one is trapped inside the building," Kumar said.