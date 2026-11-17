An old building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and leaving four others injured, officials said.
The ground-plus-one-storey structure, located in Gali No. 6 of Jwala Nagar, collapsed around 10 am, trapping six people under the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.
All six occupants, who were tenants in the building, were pulled out of the debris and taken to Hedgewar Hospital with the help of CAT ambulances, police said.
The deceased were identified as Laddu alias Devansh (3), who was on the first floor, and Pintu (35), who was on the ground floor. The injured were identified as Khushbu (27), Vikesh (35), Akash (25) and Dalip alias Dimpa (22).
The building is owned by one Surendar Singh, police said, adding that a PCR call about the collapse was received at the Vivek Vihar police station at 10.09 am. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.
Officials said the 50-year-old building had developed cracks over the years due to vibrations caused by trains passing on a track behind it, before collapsing on Tuesday morning.
The building had gradually weakened over the years as its owner allegedly failed to carry out repairs despite the damage caused by the vibrations, District Magistrate Ajay Kumar said.
"A small portion of the building's overhang (chajja), spread over around 20-22 square yards, collapsed onto the roof of the floor below, triggering the collapse of the entire structure," Kumar said.
Kumar said he had spoken to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding the condition of the building.
"According to information received from local residents, there is no possibility of any more people being inside the building. The area is small, and the debris can be cleared manually. We are carrying out the operation.
"Until the debris is completely removed, we cannot rule out the need for further checks. However, as per the information available with us, no one is trapped inside the building," Kumar said.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.
"The loss of lives in the building collapse at Jwala Nagar, Shahdara, is tragic. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has expressed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.
The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed the concerned departments to extend all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure proper medical care for the injured, it said.
The latest incident comes amid a spate of building collapses in the national capital in recent months.
Seven people, including students, were killed when a five-storey building housing a paying guest accommodation collapsed in Satya Niketan in September.
On November 5, six people lost their lives after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Hauz Qazi area of Old Delhi. Another building collapse in Paharganj on November 15 left several people injured.
(With inputs from PTI)