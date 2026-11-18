NEW DELHI: Kanhaiya, a tenant in the Jawala Nagar collapsed building, was attending to his injured daughter in the hospital when the incident occurred. However, it was hardly a blessing in disguise, as his wife, Khushboo, and 3-year-old son, Divyansh, were trapped under debris.

Kanhaiya’s family had been living in the rented house for approximately 35 years. His brother-in-law, Babu Gupta, said he had repeatedly urged the family to vacate the premises over the past decade, as he felt uncomfortable about their continued stay in the building.

Gupta said Kanhaiya’s daughter fell from the terrace on Diwali and fractured her leg. She was admitted to Hedgewar Hospital the same day and has remained there since. Kanhaiya was also at the hospital with his daughter when he received a phone call informing him of the collapse.

While his presence at the hospital helped him escape the tragedy, his son, Divyansh, was killed in the incident. His wife, who was also trapped under the debris, suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Gupta said the family had not yet informed Kanhaiya’s father about Divyansh’s death, and they had decided to tell him later.

He also recalled that Kanhaiya’s mother had passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. “The family has suffered enough tragedies already. Now, the collapse has left the family devastated,” he said.

The family alleged that the landlord had repeatedly ignored their requests to repair the dilapidated building. Police have identified the owner and initiated legal proceedings in connection with the incident.