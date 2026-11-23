The Supreme Court on Monday said it may consider allowing only vehicles complying with Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) emission norms to operate in Delhi-NCR as part of efforts to tackle worsening air pollution in the region.

“We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” the bench remarked.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation while hearing a matter related to air pollution in the national capital.

The Court said it would examine additional short-term and long-term measures to address the pollution crisis, including a possible restriction on commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

Suggesting an alternative arrangement for the supply of essential commodities, the bench proposed setting up warehouses at Delhi's borders where goods could be unloaded and subsequently transported into the city using smaller battery-operated or other non-polluting vehicles.

The idea, it said, could be implemented over a period of five years to eventually ensure that commercial vehicles do not enter the national capital.

“Why not how to ensure that commercial vehicles don't enter Delhi at all? But it does not mean that Delhi people don't require things. They have lot of necessities. They require vegetables, they require fruits, they need other day-to-day items, daily items. So everything will have to be available. So what can be the alternative?,” asked the bench.