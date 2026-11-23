AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday challenged Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa's claim that 60 per cent of the Yamuna had been cleaned.

BJP leader Sirsa had claimed that 60 per cent of the Yamuna was "totally clean", adding that the water was clean enough to drink. He urged people to visit the river and see the improvement for themselves. He also said the entire river would be cleaned by 2029 or 2030.

The AAP leader alleged that the 2030 deadline for cleaning the river was intended to avoid accountability ahead of the next Delhi Assembly elections.

Responding to Sirsa, Bharadwaj said if 60 per cent of the river could be cleaned in 18 months, the remaining 40 per cent should be cleaned in the next 12 months.

Speaking at the launch of Uber's "One Less Car" report in Delhi earlier in the day, Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Centre's support over the last two years for the progress in cleaning the river.

He said the cleaning work had started from one end of the river and would gradually move towards the other, explaining why the entire stretch had not yet been covered.

Bharadwaj questioned the government's timeline of 2030, alleging it would allow the BJP government to avoid questions over the river's condition before the next Assembly elections.

Sirsa also noted that sewage flowing through drains into the Yamuna remained a major challenge and stressed that the river could not be cleaned without treating the city's sewage.

He said the government was using sewage treatment plants (STPs) to address the issue.

(With inputs from PTI)