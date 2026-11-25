Cockroach Janta Party co-convener Saurav Das on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court after he was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom for an event at Oxford University, where he was scheduled to speak on the "cockroach movement."

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Wednesday.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said the matter would be listed on Thursday.

Das has alleged that he was stopped at the immigration counter at the Delhi airport before boarding his flight to London.

"I was stopped at immigration. No order was shown to me. No LOC, no prohibition by any authority from letting me travel. I am seeking listing of a fresh petition today. I can still make it to the United Kingdom on November 27, which is where my arrangements are," Das's counsel submitted.

He said the flight is on Thursday. "Let it be (heard) tomorrow," the bench responded.