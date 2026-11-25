Staying indoors may not offer adequate protection from air pollution, with a study finding that PM2.5 levels inside poorly ventilated homes in south Delhi were nearly 50 per cent higher than outdoor concentrations.

The research was conducted by a team of researchers from Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, Jazan University in Saudi Arabia, and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The study examined air quality in 24 residential houses across four south Delhi neighbourhoods. It found that poorly ventilated houses had around 54 per cent higher indoor PM2.5 levels than well-ventilated homes, with concentrations of 119.17 and 77.34 micrograms per cubic metre, respectively.

The researchers, however, did not quantify the contribution of individual sources such as cooking, traffic or dust to the measured pollution levels.

In well-ventilated houses, the indoor PM2.5 concentration stood at 77.34 micrograms per cubic metre, against 56.14 micrograms per cubic metre outdoors -- around 38 per cent higher indoors.

A similar pattern was observed for PM10, with indoor levels in poorly ventilated houses averaging 138.63 micrograms per cubic metre, around 52 per cent higher than the outdoor concentration of 91.19 micrograms per cubic metre.

In well-ventilated homes, indoor PM10 levels stood at 89.51 micrograms per cubic metre, against 64.81 micrograms per cubic metre outdoors -- around 38 per cent higher.

Their indoor PM10 concentrations were around 55 per cent higher, at 138.63 micrograms per cubic metre compared with 89.51 micrograms per cubic metre in well-ventilated houses.

Across all 24 houses, the average indoor PM2.5 concentration was 98.25 micrograms per cubic metre, around 45 per cent higher than the outdoor average of 67.74 micrograms per cubic metre.