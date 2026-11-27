Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 10 mechanical road-sweepers, marking the first phase of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) plan to induct 70 new machines to strengthen dust-control measures amid persistent air pollution in the capital.
The remaining 60 machines will be inducted in phases, with their arrival delayed by disruptions in shipments due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.
The addition of 70 machines will take the MCD's mechanical sweeping fleet from 66 to 136 and expand its daily cleaning capacity from around 2,100 to 5,000 lane-kilometres of roads, according to the civic body.
According to an official statement, the 10 machines flagged off on Friday comprise one large CNG-powered sweeper and nine electric machines.
Nine support vehicles, including five water tankers and four dust-dump vehicles, have also been deployed to facilitate cleaning operations and removal of collected dust.
The Rs 923.57-crore project envisages induction of 55 electric and 15 CNG-powered mechanical road-sweepers, along with their operation and maintenance for 10 years.
The machines have been procured from manufacturers in Italy and Switzerland, officials said.
Road dust is a significant contributor to particulate pollution in Delhi, particularly PM10 levels.
However, the existing fleet of 66 machines is primarily deployed on arterial roads wider than 60 feet, covering around 1,400 km of roads.
The MCD claims that the existing machines lift around 190 tonnes of dust daily, though their deployment and effectiveness have repeatedly been questioned by councillors and citizen groups.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new machines are equipped with sensors and artificial intelligence-based technology to enable real-time monitoring of their operations.
"The control room will be able to track the distance covered by the machines, their working hours and the quantity of dust collected," she said, adding that fixed working hours and daily cleaning targets would help ensure accountability.
She said the addition of the machines would address the long-standing need for a modern cleaning system in the capital and strengthen efforts to control road dust, particularly during the winter season.
Each of the new machines is expected to clean at least 40 lane-kilometres of roads in a single eight-hour shift.
The nine support vehicles will help remove the dust and waste collected during the operations.
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the machines, which operate on CNG and electricity, would help remove accumulated dust from roads and strengthen pollution-control measures.
"Road dust control requires modern technology, better monitoring and an effective cleaning system," he said.
Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the civic body is working to modernise its cleaning infrastructure and increase mechanisation to improve road-cleaning operations.
The remaining machines will be deployed across MCD zones in phases.
The civic body is also exploring the possibility of hiring additional machines to strengthen cleaning operations, particularly at identified pollution hotspots, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)