Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 10 mechanical road-sweepers, marking the first phase of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) plan to induct 70 new machines to strengthen dust-control measures amid persistent air pollution in the capital.

The remaining 60 machines will be inducted in phases, with their arrival delayed by disruptions in shipments due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, officials said.

The addition of 70 machines will take the MCD's mechanical sweeping fleet from 66 to 136 and expand its daily cleaning capacity from around 2,100 to 5,000 lane-kilometres of roads, according to the civic body.

According to an official statement, the 10 machines flagged off on Friday comprise one large CNG-powered sweeper and nine electric machines.

Nine support vehicles, including five water tankers and four dust-dump vehicles, have also been deployed to facilitate cleaning operations and removal of collected dust.

The Rs 923.57-crore project envisages induction of 55 electric and 15 CNG-powered mechanical road-sweepers, along with their operation and maintenance for 10 years.

The machines have been procured from manufacturers in Italy and Switzerland, officials said.

Road dust is a significant contributor to particulate pollution in Delhi, particularly PM10 levels.

However, the existing fleet of 66 machines is primarily deployed on arterial roads wider than 60 feet, covering around 1,400 km of roads.

The MCD claims that the existing machines lift around 190 tonnes of dust daily, though their deployment and effectiveness have repeatedly been questioned by councillors and citizen groups.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new machines are equipped with sensors and artificial intelligence-based technology to enable real-time monitoring of their operations.