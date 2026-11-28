Delhi's air pollution showed an unusual pattern in November, with the city recording its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the month since 2015, even as the number of days in the 'poor' category was the highest in the comparison period. The city has not recorded a single 'severe' air quality day so far this month.
An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed that Delhi's average AQI stood at 299 up to November 27, the lowest November average since 2015. The National AQI was launched in October 2014, making 2015 the first full year available for comparison.
The average AQI was 354 in November last year, 374 in 2024, 373 in 2023, 321 in 2022 and 377 in 2021. In 2015, the average stood at 358.
The highest daily AQI recorded this month was 382, on November 6, the lowest monthly peak in the comparison period. By contrast, the maximum AQI reached 428 in November 2025, 494 in 2024, 468 in 2023 and 450 in 2022. The lowest daily AQI this month was 204, recorded on November 17.
Despite the lower monthly average and the absence of severe days, Delhi recorded 15 days in the 'poor' category up to November 27, the highest in the comparison period.
The previous high was 12 such days in November 2022.
The city also recorded 12 days in the 'very poor' category, while no day fell in the 'severe' category. Delhi had recorded three severe days in November 2025, eight in 2024 and 10 in 2023.
The monthly average concentrations of both major particulate pollutants were also the lowest in the comparison period since 2016. Delhi's average PM2.5 concentration stood at 162 micrograms per cubic metre, while PM10 averaged 279 micrograms per cubic metre.
In November last year, the average PM2.5 concentration was 215 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 was 365 micrograms per cubic metre.
An analysis of monitoring stations showed that Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest average PM2.5 concentration at 232 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by DTU at 229, North Campus at 228, Pusa at 220 and Jahangirpuri at 218.
ITO recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 213 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Burari Crossing at 212, NSUT Jaffarpur at 208, Sirifort at 206 and Chandni Chowk at 201.
For PM10, Chandni Chowk recorded the highest average concentration at 387 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by IIT Delhi at 385, Jahangirpuri at 355, North Campus at 353 and CRRI Mathura Road at 350.
Wazirpur recorded an average PM10 concentration of 346 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by IGI Airport Terminal 3 at 335, Burari Crossing at 333, NSIT Dwarka at 330 and Mundka at 330.
The improvement in the monthly average followed October's cleanest air in more than a decade. CREA's analysis put Delhi's average AQI for October at 167, the lowest for the month since 2015, when it stood at 264.
However, pollution levels rose during the festival period. Delhi recorded an AQI of 376 on Diwali, the highest reading on the festival day since 2021, when it was 382.
The monitoring of pollution levels during Diwali also came under scrutiny after gaps were reported in data from several air quality monitoring stations. CREA's analysis found that 29 of the 59 stations did not report data at midnight, while 36 stations had missing data at 1 am.
Meteorological conditions also influence the seasonal build-up and dispersal of pollutants. Wind speed, wind direction, mixing depth and ventilation index are among the factors that determine how pollutants accumulate or disperse.
Mixing depth refers to the vertical height of the atmosphere within which pollutants can mix. The ventilation index, calculated by multiplying mixing depth by wind speed, indicates the atmosphere's capacity to disperse pollutants.
An index below 6,000 square metres per second, along with an average wind speed of less than 10 kmph, is considered unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.
The lower number of farm fires this year was another factor in the pollution picture. Data from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute's CREAMS Laboratory showed 19,392 farm-fire incidents across seven states and Union territories between September 15 and November 27, the lowest cumulative count for the corresponding period in the 2020-2026 comparison.
The count was about 39% lower than the 31,871 incidents recorded during the same period last year.
Punjab reported the highest number of incidents at 7,191, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 6,595, Uttar Pradesh at 3,095, Rajasthan at 1,898, Haryana at 359, Uttarakhand at 247 and Delhi at seven.
Madhya Pradesh recorded a 59% decline in farm-fire incidents from 16,178 during the corresponding period last year. Uttar Pradesh saw a 53% fall from 6,575 incidents, Rajasthan a 34% decline from 2,883, Haryana a 45% fall from 652 and Uttarakhand a 48% decline from 472.
Delhi recorded seven farm-fire incidents on six dates during the period: one each on September 19, October 24, November 18, November 20 and November 23, and two on November 17. The city had reported five such incidents during the corresponding period last year.
Despite the lower pollution averages, temperatures remained relatively high for the month. Delhi's average maximum temperature stood at 28.9 degrees Celsius and the average minimum at 13.9 degrees Celsius up to November 28.
Both were the highest for the corresponding period since 2024, when the full-month averages were 29.4 degrees Celsius and 14.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.
The minimum temperature dipped to nine degrees Celsius on November 26, the lowest of the season so far, while the maximum temperature fell to 26.5 degrees Celsius on November 23, also the lowest this season.
Under the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) classification, an AQI of zero to 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.
(With inputs from PTI)