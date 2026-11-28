Delhi's air pollution showed an unusual pattern in November, with the city recording its lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the month since 2015, even as the number of days in the 'poor' category was the highest in the comparison period. The city has not recorded a single 'severe' air quality day so far this month.

An analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) showed that Delhi's average AQI stood at 299 up to November 27, the lowest November average since 2015. The National AQI was launched in October 2014, making 2015 the first full year available for comparison.

The average AQI was 354 in November last year, 374 in 2024, 373 in 2023, 321 in 2022 and 377 in 2021. In 2015, the average stood at 358.

The highest daily AQI recorded this month was 382, on November 6, the lowest monthly peak in the comparison period. By contrast, the maximum AQI reached 428 in November 2025, 494 in 2024, 468 in 2023 and 450 in 2022. The lowest daily AQI this month was 204, recorded on November 17.

Despite the lower monthly average and the absence of severe days, Delhi recorded 15 days in the 'poor' category up to November 27, the highest in the comparison period.

The previous high was 12 such days in November 2022.

The city also recorded 12 days in the 'very poor' category, while no day fell in the 'severe' category. Delhi had recorded three severe days in November 2025, eight in 2024 and 10 in 2023.