Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 220, as the city also recorded its coldest morning of the season.

Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data, 30 were in the 'poor' category, four in the 'very poor' category and the remaining 24 in the 'moderate' category. Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI at 357.

The city's AQI has remained 'poor' since November 15. It logged 290 on November 15, 275 on November 16, 204 on November 17, 232 on November 18, 280 on November 19, 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21, 239 on November 22, 260 on November 23, 227 yesterday and 220 on Wednesday.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor' and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.

Vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 levels on Wednesday, accounting for 22.1 per cent, followed closely by biomass burning, including stubble burning and domestic solid biofuel use, at 21.3 per cent, according to real-time source-apportionment estimates.

Secondary organic aerosols contributed 20.1 per cent, while secondary inorganic pollutants accounted for 15.8 per cent. Within the latter category, nitrates contributed 6.9 per cent, ammonia 5 per cent and sulphates 3.9 per cent.

Waste burning, including municipal, plastic, rubber-containing and e-waste burning, contributed 7.2 per cent, followed by firecrackers at 4.7 per cent, mixed combustion at 3.8 per cent, industrial emissions at 2.9 per cent and mineral dust and ash at 1.9 per cent.