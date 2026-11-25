Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the 11th consecutive day on Wednesday, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 220, as the city also recorded its coldest morning of the season.
Of the 58 monitoring stations that recorded data, 30 were in the 'poor' category, four in the 'very poor' category and the remaining 24 in the 'moderate' category. Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI at 357.
The city's AQI has remained 'poor' since November 15. It logged 290 on November 15, 275 on November 16, 204 on November 17, 232 on November 18, 280 on November 19, 270 on November 20, 265 on November 21, 239 on November 22, 260 on November 23, 227 yesterday and 220 on Wednesday.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 as 'moderate', 201 and 300 as 'poor', 301 and 400 as 'very poor' and 401 and 500 as 'severe'.
Vehicular emissions emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi's PM2.5 levels on Wednesday, accounting for 22.1 per cent, followed closely by biomass burning, including stubble burning and domestic solid biofuel use, at 21.3 per cent, according to real-time source-apportionment estimates.
Secondary organic aerosols contributed 20.1 per cent, while secondary inorganic pollutants accounted for 15.8 per cent. Within the latter category, nitrates contributed 6.9 per cent, ammonia 5 per cent and sulphates 3.9 per cent.
Waste burning, including municipal, plastic, rubber-containing and e-waste burning, contributed 7.2 per cent, followed by firecrackers at 4.7 per cent, mixed combustion at 3.8 per cent, industrial emissions at 2.9 per cent and mineral dust and ash at 1.9 per cent.
The India Meteorological Department's Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category from November 25 to 27 before deteriorating to the 'very poor' category on November 28.
Unfavourable meteorological conditions are likely to impede pollutant dispersion over the coming days.
The ventilation index is forecast at 4,500 square metres per second on November 25, 4,000 on November 26, 1,000 on November 27 and 1,500 on November 28. The index, along with average wind speeds below 10 kmph, is expected to remain unfavourable for pollutant dispersion.
The predicted maximum mixing depth is 1,200 metres on November 25, 1,300 metres on November 26, 1,050 metres on November 27 and 1,000 metres on November 28.
On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, settling at 10 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees below normal.
The maximum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.3 degrees above normal. Among other weather stations, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below normal; Lodhi Road 27.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal; the Ridge 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal; and Ayanagar 27.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees above normal.
The minimum temperature at Palam was 11 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degrees below normal; Lodhi Road 10.1 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal; the Ridge 11.7 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees below normal; and Ayanagar 10.4 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below normal.
(With inputs from PTI)