Delhi HC judge recuses from plea against Centre’s Delhi Gymkhana Club eviction proceedings

Delhi High Court judge Justice Prateek Jalan on Wednesday recused himself from hearing a plea challenging the Centre's proceedings seeking the eviction of the Delhi Gymkhana Club from its 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road.

Justice Jalan directed that the lawsuit filed by the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association be listed before another bench on Friday. “I am going to recuse from this matter. There are matters where one does not trust one's own judgement,” he said.

"There is too much personal involved. I will feel more comfortable of someone else heard it," he further observed.

Gymkhana member Vijay Khurana and Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association have filed separate lawsuits against the Land and Development Office (L&DO)'s May 22 order terminating the colonial-era club's perpetual lease deed and asking it to return its land by June 5 on grounds of "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

Khurana's lawsuit is stated to be supported by more than 500 club members.

They have also filed applications seeking a stay on the June 29 show-cause notice for eviction issued to the club's management by an estate officer of the L&DO.