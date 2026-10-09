Delhi police seeks closure of 57 metro stations from 9 pm ahead of CJP protest on October 10

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to close the entry and exit gates of 57 metro stations across the national capital from 9 pm on Friday, ahead of the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar and other locations on October 10.

The move comes amid concerns over possible unlawful movement towards sensitive locations during the demonstration.

In a letter dated October 8, Joint Commissioner of Police, Transport Range, Rajneesh Gupta requested DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar to issue necessary directions to the concerned officials to implement the restrictions. The letter stated that the frequency of Metro trains passing through the identified stations may also be reduced.

The restrictions are proposed to begin at 9 pm on October 9 and continue on October 10 until the situation normalises.

The 57 stations listed in the communication include key interchange stations and those serving central Delhi, major government establishments and other sensitive locations. These include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, Shivaji Stadium, INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Jangpura, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Civil Lines, Inderlok, Karol Bagh, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar and Rohini West.

The police communication also names stations such as Ashram, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Millia Islamia, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Rajendra Place, Vikas Bhawan, Vidhan Sabha and Rohini East.

The letter was copied to senior officials, including the Chief Security Commissioner of the DMRC and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, for information and necessary action.

The proposed restrictions come ahead of the October 10 mobilisation called by the CJP and student organisations against the Election Commission. The groups have been campaigning over their concerns regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and have called for a wider mobilisation in the national capital.

However, there is no formal communication on the closure of metro stations from the DMRC yet.