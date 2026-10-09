Security tightened at Noida-Delhi borders ahead of CJP protest; BSF deployed

Security has been tightened at key border points connecting Noida with Delhi, with police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed ahead of a major protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital on Saturday.
The protest seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.
At the Chilla border, personnel from the Noida and Delhi police, along with BSF jawans, have been deployed as part of heightened security arrangements.
Officials said police teams had begun checking suspicious vehicles and questioning people wherever necessary. Security personnel are keeping a close watch on buses, taxis and private cars entering Delhi from Noida, stopping vehicles for checks to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.
Reinforced concrete (RCC) barriers have also been placed at the border to strengthen security.
Sources indicated that the police could seal the border at around 9 pm on Friday. However, there was no immediate official confirmation of the proposed move.
Meanwhile, several social organisations, farmers' union members and leaders of some political parties in Noida have alleged that they have been placed under house arrest ahead of the protest.
Sukhveer Khalifa, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, an influential farmers' organisation in Noida, told PTI over the phone that security personnel had been deployed at his residence and that he was not being allowed to leave.
"I have security personnel from the police and other forces at my home and around it, and I am not allowed to go out. My associates who are farmers' rights activists also informed me about a similar situation with them. I wish to participate in the protest in Delhi tomorrow along with fellow farmers," Khalifa said.
There was no official response to the allegations. Phone calls to senior officials went unanswered.
Meanwhile, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has confirmed that services will operate as usual on Saturday, following the regular weekend timetable.
"There will be no change in Noida Metro operations. Passenger services will continue on Saturday as per the usual Saturday schedule," an NMRC spokesperson told PTI on Friday.
The clarification comes after directions were issued to keep several Delhi Metro stations closed during the protest in the national capital. As the Delhi Metro network extends into Noida, with several stations located in the city, the restrictions had raised concerns about possible disruptions to connectivity.
The NMRC operates metro services between Noida and Greater Noida, and its line does not extend into Delhi's territorial limits.
(With inputs from PTI)