Security tightened at Noida-Delhi borders ahead of CJP protest; BSF deployed

Security has been tightened at key border points connecting Noida with Delhi, with police personnel and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans deployed ahead of a major protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in the national capital on Saturday.

The protest seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in election-related processes.

At the Chilla border, personnel from the Noida and Delhi police, along with BSF jawans, have been deployed as part of heightened security arrangements.

Officials said police teams had begun checking suspicious vehicles and questioning people wherever necessary. Security personnel are keeping a close watch on buses, taxis and private cars entering Delhi from Noida, stopping vehicles for checks to prevent any untoward incident during the protest.

Reinforced concrete (RCC) barriers have also been placed at the border to strengthen security.

Sources indicated that the police could seal the border at around 9 pm on Friday. However, there was no immediate official confirmation of the proposed move.