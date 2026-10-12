Delhi HC Bar Association members to wear black ribbons over alleged police action against lawyers

NEW DELHI: Members of the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) will wear black ribbons while appearing in courts on Monday as a mark of solidarity with lawyers who were allegedly manhandled by police during the October 10 protests.

In a notice issued on October 11, the DHCBA’s Executive Committee called upon its members to wear black ribbons to register their strong protest against what it described as the “excessive and disproportionate use of force” by police against members of the legal fraternity.

The association said the move was in continuation of its resolution dated October 10, which condemned the alleged illegal detention of lawyers and the use of excessive force during peaceful protests.

The DHCBA said the gesture was intended to express solidarity with the lawyers who were allegedly manhandled during the protest and to convey its opposition to the police action.

The association has requested its members to cooperate with the initiative.

Earlier on Sunday, Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association (SCAORA) president Devvrat said the association had filed a writ petition over the alleged mistreatment of advocates near the court and the security restrictions imposed in the area.

“The way advocates were mistreated yesterday around the court, the way barricades were put up. We were told that there would be a virtual hearing here; the internet itself was shut down instead,” he said.

Devvrat also alleged that information regarding Section 163 had not been communicated to either the Bar or the Bench. He said the petition concerned the security of lawyers and thanked the court for its order.